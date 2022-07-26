These Nostalgic-But-Modern Shoes Are Perfect for Late Summer

Alohas Rollers Brown Vegan Sandals, $71 (from $84), available here.

Photo: Courtesy of Alohas

We're officially approaching late summer — a.k.a. "Satan's Front Porch" in New York City — and being that I'm basically counting down the days until fall, I've already begun to turn my attention to cooler-weather styles. Unfortunately, the weather isn't cooperating, and a string of 90-plus-degree heatwave days is still going strong in the city. So when I found the Roller Sandals from Spanish brand Alohas, I was excited because they struck me as the perfect late-summer/early-fall transitional shoe.

The vegan leather fisherman-style sandals feature a 3.5-inch sturdy block heel and a slight platform, both elements that tend to make heels more comfortable and wearable for me. The style is inspired by "those jelly beach sandals you used to wear as a kid," the site reads, which they definitely evoke for me — but, you know, chicer and less plastic-y.

I love how they're styled on the Alohas website, with slightly cropped, wide-leg jeans; but I could also see them working well with a casual dress, midi skirt or even a pair of tailored shorts. I haven't made the plunge and purchased them just yet, but given that they're currently on sale via the brand's preorder-discount model, that will likely change pretty soon.

