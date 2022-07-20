Skip to main content

A Baguette Bag That Will Outlast the Baguette Trend

As a bonus, it looks more expensive than it is.
A.P.C. Grace Baguette Bag, $516, available here.

A.P.C. Grace Baguette Bag, $516, available here.

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all.

Editors Pick Licensing Seal 150

When it comes to handbags, I always tend to go for something versatile and timeless. The handbag trend cycle moves faster than ever these days, and I'm not interested in dropping even three figures on something that's already ubiquitous or soon-to-be irrelevant. That said, when I was searching for a polished, everyday black leather purse a few months ago, I still wanted something that felt modern. I checked out A.P.C., whose understated leather goods have always served me well, and found just what I was looking for.

The Grace Baguette Bag has the silhouette of the moment, especially when worn on the shoulder, but the straps can also be adjusted to crossbody length. And thanks to classic features including a rectangular profile, smooth leather (it also comes in a croc-embossed version) and unbranded gold hardware, it will continue to look chic long after the baguette trend has passed (and perhaps when it comes back again in another 20 years).

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

It's also a lot more affordable than what another French luxury brand might charge for something comparable. But even though I didn't pay full price (thank you, Ssense sale), it was still a splurge by my standards, so it's a good thing I'll be able to wear it for a long time — so long as no one steals it.

A.P.C. Grace Baguette Bag, $516, available here.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

apc denim skirt crop
Editors' Picks

Dhani Found the Perfect-Length Everyday Denim Skirt

I've already worn it almost every day since I bought it.

By Dhani MauMay 11, 2018
jcrew thong sandal
Editors' Picks

Behold: Heeled Thong Sandals You Can Actually Walk In

Thanks to block heels and a wide strap, your feet stay put. Really.

By Dhani MauJul 11, 2022
h59cac023c3bbd
Editors' Picks

This Might Be Dhani's First Non-Boring Handbag

It feels too cute and special to pass up.

By Dhani MauSep 29, 2017
reebok club c 85 womens
Editors' Picks

The Classic White Sneakers That Are Slightly More Adventurous Than Dhani's Other Classic White Sneakers

The vibe is more grandpa than sneakerhead but I'm good with that.

By Dhani MauFeb 15, 2019