A Baguette Bag That Will Outlast the Baguette Trend

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all.

When it comes to handbags, I always tend to go for something versatile and timeless. The handbag trend cycle moves faster than ever these days, and I'm not interested in dropping even three figures on something that's already ubiquitous or soon-to-be irrelevant. That said, when I was searching for a polished, everyday black leather purse a few months ago, I still wanted something that felt modern. I checked out A.P.C., whose understated leather goods have always served me well, and found just what I was looking for.

The Grace Baguette Bag has the silhouette of the moment, especially when worn on the shoulder, but the straps can also be adjusted to crossbody length. And thanks to classic features including a rectangular profile, smooth leather (it also comes in a croc-embossed version) and unbranded gold hardware, it will continue to look chic long after the baguette trend has passed (and perhaps when it comes back again in another 20 years).

It's also a lot more affordable than what another French luxury brand might charge for something comparable. But even though I didn't pay full price (thank you, Ssense sale), it was still a splurge by my standards, so it's a good thing I'll be able to wear it for a long time — so long as no one steals it.

A.P.C. Grace Baguette Bag, $516, available here.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

