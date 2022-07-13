Must Read: How Brands Can Impact the Fight for Reproductive Rights, Ana de Armas Covers 'Elle'

Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

How beauty brands can actually impact the fight for reproductive rights

Suzannah Weiss reports on the ways in which beauty and wellness brands can really make a difference in the fight for reproductive rights for Beauty Independent. Public statements of support are important, say experts, but they aren't enough — brands need to be taking action. "Actions can include donating to abortion funds, handling reproductive health-related expenses for employees and enacting leave policies that allow employees to get abortions without financially suffering," writes Weiss. {Beauty Independent}

Ana de Armas for Elle. Photo: Christian MacDonald/Elle

Ana de Armas covers Elle

Ana de Armas covers Elle's August 2022 issue, photographed by Christian MacDonald wearing a sporty Louis Vuitton polo dress. In an accompanying interview with Marisa Meltzer, the actor discusses how the attention surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck impacted her, feminism as it relates to her Cuban background, and diversity in Hollywood. {Elle}

Keke Palmer for Glamour. Photo: Lea Winkler/Glamour

Keke Palmer fronts Glamour's July digital cover

Keke Palmer graces Glamour's July digital cover, styled by Justin Hamilton and photographed by Lea Winkler. In an accompanying interview with Ruhama Wolle, Palmer discusses how her mom has influenced her, Black representation in film, what she learned in her 20s and the legacy she wants to leave behind. {Glamour}

The way we shop for beauty products is changing (again)

Rachel Strugatz of Business of Fashion examines the ways in which beauty retail is undergoing a(nother) shift. "Department stores used to be ground zero for consumers looking to try and buy new makeup or skin care products, only to lose their grip on the market to Sephora and Ulta. Now, another evolution is underway as big-box retailers and drugstores enter the fray," writes Strugatz, adding, "The evolution of where we buy beauty, from department stores to speciality retail, took decades. But the shift to big box retail, and potentially, drugstores, is happening much faster." {Business of Fashion}

