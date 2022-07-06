Skip to main content
The Best Looks From the Fall 2022 Couture Shows

See the latest and greatest out of Paris.

Photo: Imaxtree

It's Fall 2022 Haute Couture week in Paris, and designers are putting on quite the show, with many of the most impressive outings reinterpreting and reimagining natural elements through the highest level of craftsmanship fashion has to offer. 

Taking inspiration from the tree of life, Maria Grazia Chiuri's Dior tapped Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko to create the backdrop for an haute couture outing that drew largely from a balanced earthy color palette while emphasizing craftsmanship. Rahul Mishra also referenced the mythology and culture surrounding the tree of life, with a line that "renders our gratitude for nature's wisdom." Meanwhile, Charles de Vilmorin imagines a "comical apocalypse" with vibrant colors and voluminous shapes for his fourth collection. 

At Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry presented a referential but imaginative and fantastical collection, intended to serve as an antidote to the industry's proclivity for self-seriousness. "I always talk about trying to achieve that state of creative innocence — of fighting to stay close to that person who fell in love with fashion and its possibilities, of not succumbing to cynicism or world-weariness," he wrote in the show notes. "I hope that spirit comes through in this collection... I think we sometimes get defensive when our critics accuse us of just wanting to make beautiful things. But what's wrong with wanting to make beautiful things? It's not the only important part of life, of course, but it is a part of life. And to make truly beautiful things isn't actually that easy. But it is a privilege — and I'm grateful for it every day."

Speaking of beautiful things, this week also included a parade of bows and feathers from Giambattista Valli and an especially relaxed showing from Chanel.

In the gallery below, see all of our favorite looks from the Haute Couture Fall 2022 collections as they walk down the runway in Paris.

