Great Outfits In Fashion History: Britney Spears' Denim Corset

An underrated look from the queen of denim.
Britney Spears on stage at the 2001 Teen Choice Awards.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Britney Spears has had many iconic fashion moments, from the time she paired a green bra with a snake to the one where she danced down an airplane aisle in a fully bedazzled nude bodysuit. Even with a bevy of sparkly and glamorous performance looks, there's one trend that has reigned superior in her fashion legacy: denim.

Long before Julia Fox was chopping up denim jeans to make DIY matching sets, Britney helped to reinforce the typically casual textile as a new fashionable formalwear. A few short months after she and Justin Timberlake wore their infamous matching American Music Awards denim ensembles, Britney chose another chic and unexpected take on blue jeans for the 2001 Teen Choice Awards, featuring a denim bralette and a skirt made entirely from the waistbands of jeans, complete with a button-up blouse tucked into a corset made of even more waistbands connected by their original buttons. Upcycled fashion at its peak, perhaps?

Britney Spears at the 2001 Teen Choice Awards.

Today, brands like Diesel and Bottega Veneta have taken on the task of keeping unique versions of the fabrication alive with leather jeans and repurposed layered bonding of deadstock materials. One thing is certain: Denim isn't going anywhere in the high fashion stratosphere, and the princess of pop's impact should not be forgotten.

Shop fresh takes on denim in the gallery below.

