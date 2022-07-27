CELEBRITY STYLIST MOLLY DICKSON IS SEEKING INTERNS FOR FALL 2022 IN LOS ANGELES

Candidates must be responsible, proactive, motivated, detail-oriented, and eager to learn about the styling world. This is a fast-paced and many times high-stress position, applicants should be able to stay level at all times. Hours can vary but are usually long and some weekends are required. Intern duties include but are not limited to: Check-ins & returns, assisting and attending on celebrity fittings, editorial shoots, and film/commercial shoots, attending showroom appointments, liaising with PR and showroom contacts, completing daily administrative tasks and projects, etc.



Applicants must be local to LA and have a reliable mode of transportation. Should be highly organized, able to multitask, honest, dedicated, and hard working. Must be in college and able to receive college credit. This position is unpaid.



Discretion is key as we work with many top tier clients, and they value their privacy. We often deal with many confidential and private matters and those instances should be treated as such.



For a glimpse at Molly’s day to day and client base you can look at her Instagram: @mollyddicskon



To Apply please send your resume to: info@mollyddickson.com your application be sure to include your full name, email, phone number, availability and any relevant work experience and a list of 3 references