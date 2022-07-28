Here's the Preliminary Schedule for New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Nothing makes it click that summer is nearly over than designers announcing their Spring 2023 shows.

On Thursday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and IMG released a preliminary schedule for New York Fashion Week, which will run from Sept. 9 through Sept. 14. Though simply billed as "September 2022," this is when most brands show their collections for the upcoming spring. This season will open with Proenza Schouler, which takes the 4:00 p.m. slot on Friday, and it will close with former CFDA Chairman Tom Ford's debut on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

There are 109 designers confirmed on the New York Fashion Week lineup, including Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Markarian, Michael Kors, Peter Do, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Theophilio, Tory Burch, Victor Glemaud and Willy Chavarria. (Last year, IMG introduced a new program dubbed the IMG Fashion Alliance, which supports designers that commit to showing their collections in New York.) We also see Tommy Hilfiger and Area returning, and three international brands — Fendi, Marni and Cos — make an appearance.

As far as New York Fashion Week newcomers, we have the finalists for the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, many of whom haven't shown on the calendar before: Fe Noel, Sukeina, No Sesso, Elena Velez, Judy Turner, Wiederhoeft and BlackBoyKnits will all be showcasing their latest collections in New York. Meanwhile, AnOnlyChild, Ashlyn, Heron Preston, Foo and Foo, Midnight Studios, One/Of by Patricia Voto and Tia Adeola join, with their debuts on the official schedule.

"This year marks the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, and as the organizer of the official NYFW schedule, we are incredibly proud to release a lineup that reflects our founding principle: to promote American fashion on a global scale," Steven Kolb, the organization's CEO, said in a statement. "We celebrate the collective excellence, diversity and resilience of our industry and look forward to a strong American collections season alongside our esteemed international guests."

The CFDA noted that all in-person events on the schedule "will take place in accordance with New York State Health Guidelines," and that it will release an updated Covid-19 Health & Safety Memo ahead of New York Fashion Week.

See the preliminary schedule for New York Fashion Week here.

