Skip to main content

Here's the Preliminary Schedule for New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

It begins!
A model walks the runway for Prabal Gurung during 2022 New York Fashion Week The Shows on February 16, 2022 in New York City

Nothing makes it click that summer is nearly over than designers announcing their Spring 2023 shows. 

On Thursday, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and IMG released a preliminary schedule for New York Fashion Week, which will run from Sept. 9 through Sept. 14. Though simply billed as "September 2022," this is when most brands show their collections for the upcoming spring. This season will open with Proenza Schouler, which takes the 4:00 p.m. slot on Friday, and it will close with former CFDA Chairman Tom Ford's debut on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. 

There are 109 designers confirmed on the New York Fashion Week lineup, including Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Markarian, Michael Kors, Peter Do, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Theophilio, Tory Burch, Victor Glemaud and Willy Chavarria. (Last year, IMG introduced a new program dubbed the IMG Fashion Alliance, which supports designers that commit to showing their collections in New York.) We also see Tommy Hilfiger and Area returning, and three international brands — Fendi, Marni and Cos — make an appearance. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

As far as New York Fashion Week newcomers, we have the finalists for the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, many of whom haven't shown on the calendar before: Fe Noel, Sukeina, No Sesso, Elena Velez, Judy Turner, Wiederhoeft and BlackBoyKnits will all be showcasing their latest collections in New York. Meanwhile, AnOnlyChild, Ashlyn, Heron Preston, Foo and Foo, Midnight Studios, One/Of by Patricia Voto and Tia Adeola join, with their debuts on the official schedule. 

"This year marks the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, and as the organizer of the official NYFW schedule, we are incredibly proud to release a lineup that reflects our founding principle: to promote American fashion on a global scale," Steven Kolb, the organization's CEO, said in a statement. "We celebrate the collective excellence, diversity and resilience of our industry and look forward to a strong American collections season alongside our esteemed international guests."

The CFDA noted that all in-person events on the schedule "will take place in accordance with New York State Health Guidelines," and that it will release an updated Covid-19 Health & Safety Memo ahead of New York Fashion Week.

See the preliminary schedule for New York Fashion Week here.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

empty runway
News

IMG Creates 'Fashion Alliance' in Hopes of Revitalizing New York Fashion Week

The agency is joining forces with 11 American designers in efforts to help New York's fashion economy rebound post-pandemic.

By Stephanie SaltzmanMay 12, 2021
Business

Hackathons Invade New York Fashion Week

Not one but two 'fashion hackathons'--one hosted by the CFDA and IMG and the other by Hearst--will take place during this coming New York fashion week. This news is pretty surprising when you consider that most fashion people probably don’t even know what a hackathon is. To explain what a hackathon is, why it’s happening during New York fashion week, and what this means for the industry, we spoke with Liz Bacelar, founder of Decoded Fashion, an organization that creates events dedicated to bringing fashion and tech together. Bacelar, along with former Lincoln Center fashion director (and, before that, director of special events at Vogue) Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, made the CFDA/IMG fashion hackathon (an official part of NYFW) happen.

By Dhani MauApr 10, 2014
laquan-smith-cfda-vogue-fashion-fund
News

The Official, In-Person New York Fashion Week Schedule for September Is Here

On Monday, the CFDA and IMG released the full Spring 2022 lineup.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJul 26, 2021
Business

Where to Watch New York Fashion Week Online

There's currently a 100% chance of snow in New York City, meaning there is a 100% your gorgeous new Chloe coat isn't going to keep you warm. Luckily, we scoured the internet a put together a schedule of over 80 amazing shows you can stream to your computer right in the comfort of your own home...and in flannel pajamas.

By Morgan Von SteenApr 11, 2014