Keira Knightley's Lacy Little Black Dress and Indoor Sunglasses Won the Chanel Haute Couture Front Row

Keira Knightley at the Chanel Fall 2022 Haute Couture show. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Chanel's front rows are often packed with the most stylish celebrities imaginable. The house's Fall 2022 Haute Couture show on Tuesday was no exception, drawing a whole bunch of fashionable people wearing fashionable outfits. But for team Fashionista, the real standout was Keira Knightley.

The actor took in Virginie Viard's latest in a lacy, shoulder-baring LBD — accented with a velvet neck bow — paired with black and beige heeled Mary Janes and a quilted bag, all by Chanel. To emphasize just how cool she is (and balance out the look from verging on prissy), Knightley also accessorized with a pair of black oversized cat-eye sunglasses, the coolness of which was underscored by the fact that she was, indeed, wearing them indoors. Her center-parted hair with loose waves also lent to an overall laid-back effect.

While Knightley may have won the front row, we'd also be remiss if we didn't give a shout-out to Marion Cotillard, who staged what seems to be an attempt to singlehandedly revive the early aughts tights-under-shorts trend. In the gallery below, the many other stylish celebrities in attendance at the Chanel Fall 2022 Couture show, including Clémence Poésy in a bright-orange leather shorts-suit, Taraji P. Henson putting her own twist on Chanel tweed and Leslie Mann giving her stylish daughters a run for their money.

