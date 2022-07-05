Keira Knightley's Lacy Little Black Dress and Indoor Sunglasses Won the Chanel Haute Couture Front Row
Chanel's front rows are often packed with the most stylish celebrities imaginable. The house's Fall 2022 Haute Couture show on Tuesday was no exception, drawing a whole bunch of fashionable people wearing fashionable outfits. But for team Fashionista, the real standout was Keira Knightley.
The actor took in Virginie Viard's latest in a lacy, shoulder-baring LBD — accented with a velvet neck bow — paired with black and beige heeled Mary Janes and a quilted bag, all by Chanel. To emphasize just how cool she is (and balance out the look from verging on prissy), Knightley also accessorized with a pair of black oversized cat-eye sunglasses, the coolness of which was underscored by the fact that she was, indeed, wearing them indoors. Her center-parted hair with loose waves also lent to an overall laid-back effect.
While Knightley may have won the front row, we'd also be remiss if we didn't give a shout-out to Marion Cotillard, who staged what seems to be an attempt to singlehandedly revive the early aughts tights-under-shorts trend. In the gallery below, the many other stylish celebrities in attendance at the Chanel Fall 2022 Couture show, including Clémence Poésy in a bright-orange leather shorts-suit, Taraji P. Henson putting her own twist on Chanel tweed and Leslie Mann giving her stylish daughters a run for their money.
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.