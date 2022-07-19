Chillhouse Is Seeking Product Development, EComm & Wholesale Ops Interns In New York, NY (6-Month Paid/Credit Internship)

Want to join Team Chill?



Chillhouse is looking to hire a passionate, career oriented paid intern that is interested in taking a deep dive into the world of product development, D2C web management and wholesale channel building.



We want to partner with someone that carries a strong interest in learning the behind-the-scenes for how products are made from concept to launch. They must also be eager to learn how brands build and grow their day-to-day ecomm channel and wholesale partnerships with major retailers like Urban Outfitters, Revolve, ASOS, etc.



We immediately wish to find the right NYC-based candidate for this 6-month paid/credit internship that has potential to become a full-time position. The role ideally begins this August or September. Hours are M-F (10am-5pm est) with hybrid working hours from office (Tue, Wed, Thu) and home (Mon, Fri).



---

About Chillhouse:



Based in the Soho neighborhood of NYC, Chillhouse creates self care treatments for a chiller you via in-stores experiences & services, as well as products. Chillhouse is committed to creating a Chiller world through donating 1% of proceeds to support mental health advocacy and efforts.



----

Responsibilities and Duties (include but are not limited to):



PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

● Assist in communication with factories, warehouse, freight forwarders, sales representatives, and various internal departments.

● Coordinate shipments and track the production orders to maintain on-time delivery.

● Troubleshoot shipping and delivery issues.

● Help track and update all “work in progress” project deliverables.



ECOMM & WHOLESALE OPS

● Help build, maintain and update Chillhouse PDP pages in Shopify.

● Compile or update certain data sets related to forecast demand planning.

● Coordinate entry of wholesale orders and vendor sample shipments.

● Partner with retailers and 3PL warehouse to help book and track orders for on-time delivery.

● Assist with day-to-day vendor set-up requests related to new partnerships or new launches with existing partners.

● Troubleshoot shipping and delivery issues.



----

Qualifications:

● Passionate for the beauty and wellness industry.

● Entry-level NYC-based candidates with high school diploma or college experience.

● Ideally available to start in Jul or Aug 2022.

● Available to work M-F (10am-5pm est). Mon/Fri home hours. Wed-Thu office hours.

● Comfortable using and/or ready to quickly learn different systems used cross-channel including: Shopify, Google Workspace, Canva, Cin7 (OMS/EDI) and other vendor portals/systems across procurement and fulfillment.

● Exceptional multi-tasker and able to see projects through from ideation to completion. Must be organized, detail oriented, resourceful, and adept at prioritizing and juggling multiple projects at once to meet tight deadlines.

● Empathetic, collaborative self-starter who is skilled in communication and carries strong interpersonal skills with ability to develop relationships and communicate (written and oral) with all levels of management, cross-functional teams and vendors

● Professional and positive demeanor.

● Good judgment, maintaining confidential information.



---

Other Fun Perks:

We're a small and mighty startup. Get ready for some legit real-world experience, while joining us at special team-building gatherings and events. Oh yeah, snatch yourself some of our amazing products and services to chill and enjoy at a discount along the way.



---

For Application:

This is an hourly paid internship that is also available for credit. If this position sounds like a great fit, please email your resume to jobs@chillhouse.com and include Fashionista and the job title you’re applying for in the subject line.