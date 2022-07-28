Skip to main content

A Chic, Versatile Vest to Facilitate the Summer-to-Fall Transition

There are infinite ways to wear it, evidenced by the many, many fashion girls I've seen it on.
Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. 

From cozy sleeveless knits to buttoned-up waistcoats, the vest trend is still going strong, and remains an ideal piece for the summer-to-fall transition coming up. 

While temperatures remain high, they look great with nothing underneath; you can even pair them with short-shorts for a Kate-Moss-at-Glastonbury moment. And as things start to cool down, they're easy to style over T-shirts and button-downs, or with pants and a blazer for a three-piece-suit moment.

I bought into the trend a few months ago and have found this slightly cropped, slightly boxy waistcoat from Cos to be particularly versatile. It's black, for one, and looks great with black trousers for a suited-up look, as well as jeans for a more casual approach. I've noticed the same vest on a number of other editors and influencers, and it can also look great unbuttoned over a tank top or paired with a pair of also-trendy long, baggy shorts. The possibilities are endless.

