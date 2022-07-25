CXA Is Hiring A Social Media Manager In New York, NY

Creative Exchange Agency (CXA) is an artist management, production and creative content agency that represents and connects multidisciplinary artists with luxury brands to conceptualize content, cultivate immersive experiences and environments, and orchestrate collaborations, within the artistic disciplines of art, culture, design, photography and film.



CXA reimagines the cultural landscape by creating fully integrated campaigns and experiences for brands who want to enrich their narrative and cultivate their community through cultural collaborations with artists who share their values and creative spirit.



Our transformative artist-brand activations and applications include limited-edition product design, brand campaigns, in-store installations, short films, immersive environments, stage design, speaking engagements, public art, and digital media, all of which cultivate an endless connection to contemporary culture, for brands such as Nike, Gucci, Moncler, Saint Laurent, KITH, Dior, AmEx, and Hermès.



We also fully orchestrate, produce, and oversee each project to ensure a seamless collaboration, while embracing the values of diversity, environmentalism, and sustainability.



Looking For –

Social Media Manager



We are looking for a social media manager responsible for the development and execution of our online marketing strategy, oversight of all visual communications, content creation and management of social media and website platforms, data analysis, and brand research.



You will create and curate the content to share and engage our existing and prospective clients. This content includes brand content, community content and content about our social purpose initiatives.



This role requires persuasive writing and excellent interpersonal skills, content creation and strong editing abilities, the ability to manage multiple projects concurrently and self-prioritize their workload to achieve deadlines, and an ability to interpret and tailor communications to a varied group of clients and cultures.





Core Responsibilities include –

•Analyze cultural, community, market, and technological trends to inform strategic and creative development for social content.

•Develop and implement creative and engaging social media initiatives and strategies to enhance our online brand presence.

•Implement and manage social media scheduling/publishing tools including managing editorial content calendar.

•Source and create engaging multimedia content and interactive media to articulate and ensure brand consistency and identity in our visual communications and copy through tone, voice and terminology. Prepare, manage and curate daily posts (image, video and written text) with relevant tags and captions maintaining consistent brand storytelling.

•Manage the day-to-day content distribution across social media channels including Instagram, You Tube, Facebook, website, newsletter, and other relevant platforms, to ensure marketing objectives and enhance online brand presence.

•Maintain and continuously update digital archives for all CXA artists, while proactively adding new content to artist’s website portfolios.

•Form and manage key relationships with influential partners across the social media platforms and cultivate new communities, with an actionable plan to both grow and maintain followers.

•Monitor, track, analyze and report on performance on social media platforms, including evaluating the latest trends, techniques and metrics of social media activity, to maximize results and report progress to management.

•Monitor and analyze competitor activity to suggest new marketing tactics and strategies.

•Achieve targets to increase brand awareness and increase customer engagement.

•Compile reports for management to show community engagement and measure performance results (ROI), including SEO optimization and SEM integration and monitoring and analysis of social media trends and their impact on the company brand.

•Use data to gain insights to affect communications planning; monitor and analyze performance to measure impact.

•Monitor trends in social media channels, tools, and metrics including developments in design, applications, strategy and innovation to stay relevant and effective.

•Stay informed of Metaverse and NFT news and trends, bringing insights to the team.



Desired Skills and Experience - Requirements:

-Bachelor’s Degree, preferably with a focus on Public Relations, Marketing, Journalism, Art History, or related field.

-Minimum of 3 years of relevant social media/digital marketing experience in content creation and strategy.

-In-depth knowledge and understanding of social media platforms and their respective participants (Instagram, Facebook, You Tube, Linkedin, etc.) and how they can be deployed in different marketing strategies.

-Experience with computers programs including Photoshop, In-Design and motion editing tools.

-Understanding of design, typography and layout principles.

-Background in fast-paced creative environment

-Ability to think creatively and strategically and be a motivated self-starter.

-Impeccable organization, communication and written skills, attention to detail, and a respect for deadlines.

-A clear understanding and respect of visual aesthetics in relation to artists and brands.



To Apply: Please send your resume to info@cxainc.com, subject to Social Media Manager.