Must Read: 11 Honoré Launches Collaboration with Danielle Brooks, AF94 and the Challenge With Diffusion Beauty Brands

Photo: Courtesy of 11 Honoré

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

11 Honoré announces capsule collaboration with Danielle Brooks

The luxury plus-size fashion brand has launched a capsule collection of jumpsuits, matching sets and dresses designed in collaboration with award-winning actor and singer Danielle Brooks. Brooks worked alongside 11 Honoré's lead designer, Danielle Williams Eke, while the campaign was styled by Brooks' personal stylist Kelly Augustine. Prices range from $130-$300 in sizes 12-26. The 11 Honoré x Danielle Brooks capsule collection is available to shop now at www.11honore.com and www.dia.com. {Fashionista inbox}

AF94 and the challenge with diffusion beauty brands

For decades, diffusion lines like Marc by Marc Jacobs and See by Chloé have made the most aspirational designer labels more accessible and attainable. While the success rate in the fashion industry is undeniable, the beauty industry is still struggling to find its sweet spot. Brands like Estée Lauder's The Estée Edit, a lower-priced makeup line created for Millennials in 2016, closed its doors after just a year. Now, singer and songwriter Halsey is looking to tackle the same challenge. Under their first brand About-Face, they've introduced AF94, a line targeting Gen Z and priced under $10. "It's unclear how Halsey will really differentiate the brands, and more importantly, how they'll convey those differences to followers," writes Rachel Strugatz for Business of Fashion. "After all, even one of the biggest names in beauty, Estée Lauder, couldn't make it work." {Business of Fashion}

Apple embarks on a new style era

Jony Ive, the former Apple chief design officer and consultant and the man most responsible for the visual appeal of Apple products, has reportedly severed all final ties with the company. Having worked in close partnership with Steve Jobs, Ive, along with CEO Tim Cook, became a face of the company after the founder's death in 2011. In 2019, he stepped into a consulting role. With this closing of the Ive chapter, Apple signifies the beginning of a new era, and whether it can maintain its commitment to style as a signifier will be the first real test, writes Vanessa Friedman. {New York Times}

Homepage Photo: Courtesy of 11 Honoré

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.