Deborah Pagani Is Hiring A Graphic Designer Resident In New York, NY

Graphic Designer Resident

at Deborah Pagani LLC

New York, New York



NOTE: The Graphic Designer Resident position is an entry-level position located in New York City. This position is a part-time hybrid residency and we are currently accepting applications with an immediate 2022 start date.



We are Designers, creative-industry rogues, Instagram-story lovers, community managers, and imagery fanatics. We are not just on the Internet; we are creating the stuff the Internet wants to see. Whether that’s a viral TikTok video or the latest Twitter meme, we’re passionate storytellers for our brands and the people we do it with. We move so fast and make so much good content. So, we need more folks just like us, who can come up with compelling content ideas and create them! We’re looking for the unconventional, less obvious, unseasoned (or over-seasoned) creative pros, but above all - passion in all things beauty, fashion, jewelry, glamor, and well-being.



Want in? We love dedicated video and design creators, subversive artists and illustrators, obsessive meme makers, and we don’t care if you’re fresh to the workforce or working on your third act.

The Graphic Designer:

Create visual text and imagery concepts by hand or using computer software

Develop the overall layout and production design for advertisements, magazines and corporate reports etc.

Need to be able to create graphics to meet specific commercial or promotional needs such as packaging displays logos or imagery for print and digital uses

Uses and creates on social media daily; need to be able to turn out 3-5 digital content daily

Has an ability to make relevant content across all platforms and has extraordinary skills in at least one if not all of these: design, video editing, social media copywriting

Shows a demonstrable passion, curiosity, and experience in making creative content on social media platforms: Tweets, TikToks, Instagram visuals, YouTube edits, etc.

Responsible, accountable, deeply passionate about their own personal interests and hobbies, and of course, kind, compassionate, and empathetic because you love the magic of collaboration

The Gig is:

Creating emotional, impactful, objective-oriented content for one of the many brands that Deborah Pagani services

Mastering the ability to turn any branded content into a volume of social gold (clips, gifs, graphics, photos, stories, copy, etc.)

Working with a wide range and quality of video and static imagery - from a collection of photography to short video clips - and turning them into content assets built for individual platforms and audiences

Collaborating with our creative and strategy teams to create and manipulate video, a plethora of photography, social copy, gifs, short clips, streaming stories, etc.

Wrangling and rolling with your teammates to service rapid turnaround times, capture trending moments, and deliver and receive feedback, all while keeping a clear, enthusiastic, and proactive attitude towards content creation

REQUIREMENTS:

2+ years of work experience

2 recent stellar references

Portfolio or previous graphic designs

Intrinsically understands how to work fast but efficiently, and can easily prioritize a vast to-do list

Enthusiastic, motivated, and happy! We are a small team and looking for someone who has a positive attitude and is ready to dive into multiple projects at once

WORK SCHEDULE/ENVIRONMENT:

Be able to commit to a part-time work schedule, which is 3 days per week during 9am-5pm ET business hours Monday-Friday. This is a hybrid work environment in which specific days will require for on-site and remote work. Job position has the potential to turn into full-time.



That's It!



Deborah Pagani is an Equal Opportunity Employer. This means that Deborah Pagani provides equal employment opportunities to all staff members and job applicants without regard to gender, pregnancy, marital or civil partnership status, gender reassignment, race, disability, sexual orientation, religious belief, part time or fixed term employment, age or any other legally protected class.



To Apply: Please send your resume to assistant@deborahpagani.com, subject line Graphic Designer Resident.