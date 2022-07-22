Derek Blasberg Leaves YouTube

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for YouTube Beauty

After four years as YouTube's head of fashion and beauty partnerships, Derek Blasberg is moving on. He announced the news himself on Friday via a couple of other popular social-media platforms: Instagram and Twitter.

"I'm sad to leave such an incredible company," he wrote. "But I'm going with an immense sense of pride and gratitude for the opportunity to work with such an amazing group of talented, dedicated and awesome people ❤️🏳️‍🌈"

Blasberg took on the newly-created role in June 2018, going on to launch YouTube's fashion vertical and guide a number of big industry names onto the video platform, including luxury brands and well-known personalities like Victoria Beckham and Naomi Campbell. A sort of liaison between the YouTube creator and fashion communities, he could also be seen alongside young stars like Emma Chamberlain and James Charles as they experienced their first fashion week front rows and Met Gala red carpets.

Listing off his team's accomplishments, he wrote: "We launched YouTube.com/Fashion, the largest aggregate of style video content in the world; during the pandemic, we initiated Digital Fashion Weeks when it wasn't safe to travel for runway shows; we launched two #beautyfest's; we turned digital creators into bonafide fashion stars and supermodels into talk show hosts."

A rep for YouTube didn't immediately respond to our request for comment regarding Blasberg's departure. The news comes as the battle heats up between YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to become the preferred platform for professional content creators, especially in the fashion and beauty spheres.

Blasberg, whose past jobs have included Vanity Fair contributing editor and CNN Style host, didn't share what his next professional move would be, but prominent fashion people like Marc Jacobs, Katie Grand, Samira Nasr and Kendall Jenner were quick to extend their support in the comments. Wherever he goes, his vast network of influential pals surely won't be far behind.

