Must Read: Emma Corrin Covers 'Vogue,' Cosmopolitan Profiles K-Pop Girl Group, Twice

Plus, the next challenges for personalized beauty brands.
Emma Corrin covers the August 2022 issue of Vogue.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Emma Corrin covers Vogue
In their first U.S. Vogue cover for August, actor Emma Corrin opens up to Emma Specter about gender fluidity, family, and the personal paradox in portraying distinctly feminine characters. On their gender fluidity, Corrin says, "In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed and I don't know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me." Corrin has two films premiering in the fall: Michael Grandage's "My Policeman," and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's "Lady Chatterley’s Lover." {Vogue}

K-pop group TWICE featured in Cosmopolitan wearing a series of green outfits.
Cosmopolitan profiles K-pop girl group, Twice
In Cosmopolitan's new feature on the very popular K-pop group — released in English and Korean — the girls open up about the upsides and downsides of their global fame, solo careers, how they've grown since their 2015 debut and what they hope their legacy will be.  {Cosmopolitan}

What's next for personalized beauty?
With the vast majority of beauty sales still occurring in physical stores, customizable skincare companies like Curology and Atolla will need to figure out how to un-direct-to-consumer their products in order to stay afloat. Since the foundation of these bespoke beauty brands is their technology, including the analysis of online quizzes and even customer DNA, this will likely be a challenge to accomplish. {Business of Fashion}

