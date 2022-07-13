See All of the Fall 2022 Campaigns

From Moschino's mansion come to life to Hunter Schafer's return to Prada.

Photo: Steven Meisel/Courtesy of Moschino

As summer marches on, the Fall 2022 campaigns start to roll in, reminding shoppers that there's a lot to look forward to in stores next season.

Hunter Schafer returns for Prada's autumnal spot. Jeremy Scott assembles a cast of his favorites — including Imaan Hammam, Iris Law, Mariacarla Boscono and Shalom Harlow — to pose in his mansion finery-inspired Moschino wares. Kim Jones' Fendi got Bella Hadid, while Han Chong's Self-Portrait booked sister Gigi. And yes, that is Lily James in Versace's Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott-photographed advert.

We're rounding up all the Fall 2022 campaigns in the gallery below, so be sure to keep checking back as they continue to roll out.

