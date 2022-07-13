Skip to main content

See All of the Fall 2022 Campaigns

From Moschino's mansion come to life to Hunter Schafer's return to Prada.
Moschino_FW22-23_M_01_Logo

As summer marches on, the Fall 2022 campaigns start to roll in, reminding shoppers that there's a lot to look forward to in stores next season. 

Hunter Schafer returns for Prada's autumnal spot. Jeremy Scott assembles a cast of his favorites — including Imaan Hammam, Iris Law, Mariacarla Boscono and Shalom Harlow — to pose in his mansion finery-inspired Moschino wares. Kim Jones' Fendi got Bella Hadid, while Han Chong's Self-Portrait booked sister Gigi. And yes, that is Lily James in Versace's Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott-photographed advert. 

We're rounding up all the Fall 2022 campaigns in the gallery below, so be sure to keep checking back as they continue to roll out. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ALAIA SF22_DP_7
6
Gallery
6 Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.  

Related Stories

PRADA_W SS22 adv camp_01
News

See All of the Spring 2022 Ad Campaigns Here

Browse them all as they're rolled out.

By FashionistaApr 14, 2022
michael-kors-fall-2019-ad-campaign
News

See All of the Fall 2019 Ad Campaigns Here

Browse the entire seasonal offering as it comes in.

By FashionistaSep 23, 2019
hp-bella-hadid-moschino-ss17.png
News

Bella and Gigi Hadid Star in Moschino's Spring 2017 Campaign

The Hadid sisters' streak continues.

By Maria BobilaJan 5, 2017
Bottega Veneta Fall 2020 Bag Horizontal
Fashion Week

The 21 Best Fall 2020 Bags From Milan Fashion Week

Including micro crossbodies at Fendi, extra-large totes at Jil Sander and sure-to-be-winning clutches from Bottega Veneta.

By FashionistaFeb 25, 2020