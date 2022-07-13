See All of the Fall 2022 Campaigns
As summer marches on, the Fall 2022 campaigns start to roll in, reminding shoppers that there's a lot to look forward to in stores next season.
Hunter Schafer returns for Prada's autumnal spot. Jeremy Scott assembles a cast of his favorites — including Imaan Hammam, Iris Law, Mariacarla Boscono and Shalom Harlow — to pose in his mansion finery-inspired Moschino wares. Kim Jones' Fendi got Bella Hadid, while Han Chong's Self-Portrait booked sister Gigi. And yes, that is Lily James in Versace's Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott-photographed advert.
We're rounding up all the Fall 2022 campaigns in the gallery below, so be sure to keep checking back as they continue to roll out.
Recommended Articles
Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.