Must Read: Why Brands Are Ramping Up Fashion Shows, Anderson .Paak Is the New Face of Vans

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.
Models walk down the Dior Paris Haute Couture Runway.

Why brands are ramping up fashion shows
For Business of Fashion, Lauren Sherman addresses the sudden rise in the number of fashion shows major luxury brands are putting on yearly. When the pandemic hit, major brands such as Gucci, Burberry and Celine scaled back their runway shows, citing gender fluidity, sustainability and rapid trend cycles as their rationales. Now that restrictions and mandates have lifted, brands like Dior and Chanel have quickly snapped back to putting on big-budget physical runway stagings in hopes that the social media coverage will translate to digital sales. {Business of Fashion}

Anderson .Paak plays the drums in new Vans campaign.

Anderson .Paak stars in new Vans campaign
As Vans revamps its classic Vans series, the brand has tapped musician Anderson .Paak as its new face and ambassador for its "Classic Since Forever" campaign series. The partnership is a full-circle moment for the artist as he worked at a Vans store when he was younger and making his way into the music industry. {Fashionista inbox}

