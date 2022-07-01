We Have Some News

As you may have heard, our beloved Editor in Chief Tyler McCall has left the building (er, Slack channel?), joining the ranks of so many esteemed former Fashionista editors after four years in the role and about a decade at this publication. Having worked alongside her for every one of those years, I know I have some big (and probably glittery) shoes to fill as...Fashionista's new editor in chief.

Like Tyler, I was an obsessed Fashionista reader before I could have even imagined working here, and when then-editor Lauren Sherman hired me as an intern, it was truly a dream come true — one from which I clearly refuse to wake up. I've spent my entire career at this special little publication; it's a part of me and I don't take this opportunity lightly.

This shift comes in an era of change and adjustment for media and work culture as a whole, and while Fashionista's roots (and office) are in New York City, I will remain based in Los Angeles, where I relocated in 2017 to expand the site's west coast presence. That said, I expect to rack up even more airline miles than usual via cross-country flights to NYC, the city in which I was born and later spent 10 of my early-adult years.

Holding down the east-coast fort will be newly appointed Deputy Editor Ana Colón, who joined us at the end of 2019 as a senior editor. Stephanie Saltzman will continue leading our beauty and wellness coverage as beauty director.

Thus, don't expect any drastic changes to the site's voice, vision and coverage of the fashion industry. We remain as committed as ever to being your go-to source for breaking industry news, career advice and resources, nostalgic trends and frank discussions around what's really going on in this turbulent industry. And as far as new hires (and other new things) go, stay tuned.

XO,

Fashionista

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.