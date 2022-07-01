The 19 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in June

Featuring a whole bunch of multitasking formulas that helped us streamline our summer routines (so we can be as lazy as possible).

Photo: Courtesy of Rhode

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

Something about the ultra-steamy, scorching days of summer just brings out the laziness in our beauty routines. (Just us?) In the warmer months, team Fashionista is all about simplifying our skin-care routines into fewer steps, finding that one perfect lip color that we can swipe on when we don't want to wear a single other trace of makeup and using hair products that allow us to air-dry and not go anywhere near our styling tools.

This month, we found a whole bunch of beauty products that helped us really lean into our laziness, yet still look put-together. We also came to the realization that sometimes the beauty industry can still surprise us — and maybe even deliver a celebrity skin-care brand that will win us over.

Click through the gallery below to see all of our top favorite hair, skin, makeup, wellness and fragrance finds from June.

19 Gallery 19 Images

In case you missed last month's picks, you can find them here:

19 Gallery 19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.