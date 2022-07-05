Fleur du Mal Is Hiring A Part-Time Sales/Keyholder In Los Angeles

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES



OPERATIONS

· Opening/closing functions, reporting & recapping daily business

· Maintaining merchandise presentation & store display; assist in processing and replenishing merchandise, participate in receiving and monitoring floor stock, keeping floor stocked with 2 per size of well presented product at all times and assist with floor moves and merchandising as needed

· cleanliness of the store throughout the day including dusting, windexing, vacuuming and trash removal when necessary

o Backstock inventory & supplies organization and upkeep; communicate any specific inventory issues or requests for weekly reorder and assist with sendbacks, transfers and damages as needed

· Manage and keep track of all outgoing and incoming press pulls through communication with Studio and Boutique team

o Provide a high level of product & brand knowledge and care for all Fleur du Mal garments

· Performs other related duties and responsibilities as may be assigned



CLIENT SERVICE

· Provide top level service to all visitors and a consistent in store shopping experience for customers; maintain a seamless check out process for sales and returns and always seek to find the best possible solution for the customer

· Develop personal relationships with clients keeping repeat business top of mind; build lasting relationships (‘clientele”) with customers by contacting them to follow up on purchases, suggest new merchandise, and remind them of upcoming events or promotions.

· Demonstrate knowledge of all store products and inventory availability and proactively seek opportunities to upsell and build sales

· Demonstrate high level of professionalism and appropriateness working with customers in dressing room fittings and while presenting intimate apparel and accessories

· Meet and exceed sales and service performance goals set by store management including but not limited to conversion, individual sales, value/units per transaction, daily and stretch sales goals, etc.

· Watch for and recognize loss prevention situations and know how to prevent and handle these situations using outstanding customer service and “Loss Prevention” policies and procedures.

· Adhere to weekly/monthly work schedules and maintain availability and flexibility to work nights, weekends, store openings/closings and events according to the needs of the business

· Respond to customer inquiries in person, over the phone, over email or livechat regarding inventory, sizing, discounts, shipping etc in a professional, friendly, courteous and helpful manner at all times

· Ensure notes on purchases and clients are cohesive across Shopify and client docs

· Understand & embody the nuances of the Fleur du Mal brand



QUALIFICATIONS

· 2+ years of retail experience preferred

· Excellent communication skills; ability to communicate effectively with customers, peers and management

· Energetic and upbeat personality; demonstrate an energetic and positive attitude at all times

· Team Player who possesses the ability to work in a learning environment

o Have strong attention to detail and an obsession with organization

· Able to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays & help with in store events potentially outside of normal hours of operation



COMPENSATION

· Based on experience



TO APPLY: Please send your resume to anna@fleurdumal.com, subject line Sales/Keyholder



fleurdumal.com

@fleurdumalnyc