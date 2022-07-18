Must Read: 'Vogue' Forces of Fashion Sets Fall Return, Halsey Launches Second Beauty Brand

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The annual Vogue conference Forces of Fashion will take place both in person and virtually in New York and London on Oct. 14. Returning to Spring Studios, the NYC event will include speakers like Anna Wintour, Gigi Hadid, Christopher John Rogers and Kim Jones. In London, Dua Lipa, Charlotte Tilbury and photographer Nadine Ijewere will join British Vogue EIC Edward Enninful. For more details and ticket information visit: VogueForcesofFashion.com {Fashionista inbox}

Launching at Walmart this month, AF94, the musician's Gen-Z-targeted line will feature products priced at $10 and under. The line will include face stickers, cream blush sticks, volume mascara, eyeshadow crayons and biodegradable makeup remover wipes. The brand is a diffusion line of Halsey's first brand, About-Face, which launched in January 2021. {Business of Fashion}

Luxury e-tailer Fwrd has launched FWRD Buyback, its approach to circular luxury fashion shopping. The program intends to extend the life cycle of high-end designer handbags by alowing customers to exchange past purchases in excellent condition for a shopping credit that can be used at Fwrdand/or Revolve. Handbags accepted to Fwrd Buyback are then re-introduced to the Fwrd community at prices marked between 25%-50% below initial retail. {Fashionista inbox}

Victoria's Secret is releasing its fragrance pillar in five years amid an ongoing rebrand, made from upcycled materials and responsibly sourced ingredients. Per a statement from the brand, Bare Eau de Parfum "harnesses the power of individuality by adapting to every person's body chemistry to create a scent that is unique to all who wear it." The campaign, photographed by Zoe Ghertner and styled by Camilla Nickerson, features a divers group of women including social advocates, herbalists and artists. Bare Eau de Parfum is available nationwide in-stores and online at VictoriasSecret.com starting Tuesday, July 19. {Fashionista inbox}

