The 'Pizza' Candle That's Less Greasy $1 Slice, More Summer in Naples

Now, I have never been to Italy, but I have seen "The Lizzie McGuire Movie," so I feel like I have some standing here when I say that this candle recreates what I imagine the experience of walking into an Italian bakery/pizzeria to be.

The vibe isn't "my heel is broken, I need carbs, and the only spot open is the dollar slice joint." (Although I have nothing against that vibe. You do you, baby.) There's a strong sense of freshly-fired pizza, but the baked bread and rosemary elements are what really shine. It's earthy and light in a surprising way, like having lunch by the water. It's like someone's grandmother is downstairs baking up something amazing without the burdens of living above a restaurant. It's comforting in a way that I never thought would happen when I opened the box, but I'm certainly not mad at it.

Made in small batches in Brooklyn (Bushwick pride!), the 10 oz soy wax candle burns for about 75 hours and has a nice throw. Also, the extremely adorable label art was designed by Erica Kenia, local tattoo artist. Fashionista just cannot be held liable if you have no choice but to order a pizza after you light up.

