Must Read: Good American to Open First Flagship Store, Levi's Relaunches SilverTab

Plus, Chanel is bringing its cruise 2022 collection to Miami for show number two.
Posters wrap around a building in LA teasing at the upcoming opening of Good American's first flagship store.

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Good American announces first flagship store
Early next year, customers will be able to shop at Good American's first-ever physical flagship store at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, featuring its fully inclusive line of denim, ready-to-wear, swim and shoes. This marks the Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede-founded brand's first foray into physical retail, expanding on its existing direct-to-consumer presence on GoodAmerican.com and wholesale partnerships with Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Revolve.com and more. {Fashionista inbox}

Gavin Leatherwood sits in a white sweatshirt and dark-wash denim jeans with white sneakers on the left, while Hayley Law stands wearing a white tee shirt with a grey denim jacket and grey denim shorts. Law also wears white socks and black lace-up sneakers.

Levi's is relaunching SilverTab
The classic denim brand is reviving the styles and fits of the original '90s SilverTab collection, which was known for its baggy styles and roots in the '90s hip-hop and skateboard scene. (It awas briefly revived in 2018 and featured in Levi's SecondHand capsule in 2020.) The new collection features brand new oversized, '90s-inspired featured in a campaign with actors Hayley Law and Gavin Leatherwood. Levi's® SilverTab™ is available now ($29.50 to $108) on Levis.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Chanel will present its cruise 2022 collection in Miami
On Nov. 3, Chanel will present its French Riveria-inspired cruise collection for a second time after it debuted at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel in May. The upcoming show comes 14 years after Chanel's first show in Miami when Karl Lagerfeld chose the Raleigh Hotel to present the 2008-09 cruise collection. The brand also opened a new store in the Florida city's Design District last December. {WWD}

Trixie Mattel, who has blonde hair wears a flowing. pink tulle dress, while Kim Chi, who has pink hair and a headpiece on, wears a flowing yellow tulle dress. The two are holding hands as they smile at the camera.

Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi release "BFF4EVR" makeup collaboration
After an intense (promotional) Twitter feud last weekend, former "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars Trixie Mattel and Kim Chi are releasing the BFF4EVER collection. The collection will include ​​a 20-pan eyeshadow palette, blush & highlight duos and semi-matte & liquid lipsticks, along with a dramatic folding fan for super fans. The products will be available through Kim Chi's own makeup line, where 2% of all sales go to The Trevor Project. BFF4EVER is available now at kimchichicbeauty.com. {Fashionista inbox}

Two people pose in neon lighting wearing the Dave & Buster's x Bobblehaus collaboration.

Dave & Buster's releases fashion collaboration with Bobblehaus
The arcade giant is releasing its first-ever fashion collaboration with gender-inclusive and sustainably minded brand Bobblehaus. The Bobblehaus x Dave & Buster's capsule taps into Bobblehaus founders Abi Lierheimer and Ophelia Chen's childhood memories of visiting Dave & Buster arcades throughout the years. The capsule will be available starting on July 27, and the only way you can get it is by playing games and redeeming your tickets at 10 Dave & Buster's locations nationwide, including NYC, L.A. and Miami. {Fashionista inbox}

