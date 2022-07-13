Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

Grayscale PR Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY

Grayscale PR is looking for an Account Executive. Applicants should have the desire to work at a growing luxury boutique firm.
grayscale logo

Grayscale PR is looking for an Account Executive. Applicants should have the desire to work at a growing luxury boutique firm. Working with clients across fashion, accessories, travel, and design including Le Sirenuse, Le Monde Beryl, and Selim Mouzannar.

www.grayscalepr.com

Requirements:
· 2-3 years of experience
· Agency background preferred
· A high degree of proficiency, detail and organization for fashion and accessories clients in a high-traffic environment
· Interest in a variety of categories including fashion, lifestyle, travel, and hospitality
· Knowledge of social media and digital strategy
· Excellent verbal and written communication skills
· Ability to take initiative and time-manage to accommodate multiple accounts
· A team player who performs tasks in a self-sufficient manner and is eager to learn

Responsibilities:
· Assist and support Founder and Director will all aspects of PR, events, and communications strategy.
· Support PR team on daily account management duties.
· Assist Director with PR strategy and execution for both print and online media
·Responsible for client inventories and minimal sample trafficking for fashion & accessories clients
· Maintain relationships with key market & digital editors.
· Responsible for tracking, clipping, searching, and sharing press with clients
    - This includes print, social, VIP and digital placements.
    - Keeping track of upcoming credits.
    - Sharing press clips on agency Instagram.
· Organize & update media lists including digital, editorial and stylists contacts
· Assisting the Account Director with agency Instagram.
· Assist in creation and management of various reference materials for clients including line sheets, look books and hi-res imagery.
· Master clear and effective communication with internal (client) and external (editor) partners.
· Responsible for agency Dropbox / server organization.
· Create bi-monthly status reports for clients. The reports will then be reviewed by Account Director & Founder.
· Assist director in managing digital strategy and weekly pitching for feature & product placements.
· Tracking and managing all shipments.
· Manage editorial calendar for fashion & accessories clients.
· Managing agency digital & magazine subscriptions.
· Managing and facilitating all print product requests.
· Assist the Account Director with client giftings and tracking social placements.

To Apply: Please send your resume to fallon@grayscale-pr.com, subject line PR Account Executive.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

careers GettyImages-545476784
Careers

Grayscale PR Is Hiring A Public Relations Manager In New York, NY

Grayscale PR is a PR Communications Firm focused on crafting brand awareness for luxury jewelry and culture-driving brands.

By Winnie LiuSep 27, 2018
pexels-jaysen-scott-1858488
Sponsored Story

Potion Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY

Potion is a forward-thinking creative communications and public relations consultancy. We are seeking an Account Executive w/ 3-5 years of PR experience to join our growing team.

By Winnie LiuApr 7, 2022
careers GettyImages-545476784
Careers

GRAYSCALE Is Hiring A PR Coordinator In New York, NY

Grayscale is a PR Communications firm focused on crafting brand awareness for luxury jewelry and culture-driving brands.

By Winnie LiuMay 22, 2017
pexels woman-1149909_1920
Sponsored Story

Paul Wilmot Communications Is Hiring An Account Executive, Accessories In New York, NY

Paul Wilmot Communications is looking for an ambitious and enthusiastic Account Executive to join its expanding Fashion team, which works in both men’s and women’s fashion and luxury watch and accessories brands.

By Winnie LiuAug 11, 2021