Grayscale PR Is Hiring An Account Executive In New York, NY

Grayscale PR is looking for an Account Executive. Applicants should have the desire to work at a growing luxury boutique firm. Working with clients across fashion, accessories, travel, and design including Le Sirenuse, Le Monde Beryl, and Selim Mouzannar.



www.grayscalepr.com



Requirements:

· 2-3 years of experience

· Agency background preferred

· A high degree of proficiency, detail and organization for fashion and accessories clients in a high-traffic environment

· Interest in a variety of categories including fashion, lifestyle, travel, and hospitality

· Knowledge of social media and digital strategy

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Ability to take initiative and time-manage to accommodate multiple accounts

· A team player who performs tasks in a self-sufficient manner and is eager to learn



Responsibilities:

· Assist and support Founder and Director will all aspects of PR, events, and communications strategy.

· Support PR team on daily account management duties.

· Assist Director with PR strategy and execution for both print and online media

·Responsible for client inventories and minimal sample trafficking for fashion & accessories clients

· Maintain relationships with key market & digital editors.

· Responsible for tracking, clipping, searching, and sharing press with clients

- This includes print, social, VIP and digital placements.

- Keeping track of upcoming credits.

- Sharing press clips on agency Instagram.

· Organize & update media lists including digital, editorial and stylists contacts

· Assisting the Account Director with agency Instagram.

· Assist in creation and management of various reference materials for clients including line sheets, look books and hi-res imagery.

· Master clear and effective communication with internal (client) and external (editor) partners.

· Responsible for agency Dropbox / server organization.

· Create bi-monthly status reports for clients. The reports will then be reviewed by Account Director & Founder.

· Assist director in managing digital strategy and weekly pitching for feature & product placements.

· Tracking and managing all shipments.

· Manage editorial calendar for fashion & accessories clients.

· Managing agency digital & magazine subscriptions.

· Managing and facilitating all print product requests.

· Assist the Account Director with client giftings and tracking social placements.



To Apply: Please send your resume to fallon@grayscale-pr.com, subject line PR Account Executive.