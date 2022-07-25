Must Read: How Yeezy Gap Came To Be, Skims Releases Swim Campaign by The Cobrasnake

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

How Yeezy Gap came to be

After a successful in-person launch of the latest Yeezy Gap collaboration at the Times Square Gap store, Vanessa Friedman, Jessica Testa and Sapna Maheshwari for The New York Times walk readers through the journey it took for the collaboration to come to fruition. Ultimately, the biggest challenges seemed to be combining the corporate mentality of Gap with both Ye's previous production experience with luxury ateliers as well as his well-documented risk factor. It was not until Balenciaga entered the collaboration that a full Yeezy Gap collection was finally released this year. {The New York Times}

Skims releases star-studded swim campaign by The Cobrasnake

For its new swim collection, Skims released a campaign starring next-gen talents such as Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey — all photographed by Mark "The Cobrasnake" Hunter. {Fashionista inbox}

Parade collaborates with Urban Outfitters

The online-native underwear brand has made its way into Urban Outfitters, marking the startup's first physical retail experience. A launch party celebrating the limited-edition collection will be held this Wednesday evening at Urban Outfitters' New York flagship in Herald Square. "It's important to [Urban Outfitters] to support up-and-coming talent…" ​​Laura Deady, senior managing director, buying for Urban Outfitters, told WWD. "Our customer knows us as a retailer of fresh products and looks to us to provide an element of discovery. Parade is exactly that." {WWD}

What comes after Y2K?

For Vogue.com, José Criales-Unzueta explores the question of what's next in the fashion trend cycle, placing their bets on the 2006-2013 cool-girl aesthetic of "indie sleaze." The trend, which is deeply rooted in party culture, focuses on "a grimy, chaotic mishmash of hipster fashion, '80s maximalism and '90s grunge," says Criales-Unzueta. With the aesthetic already making the rounds on Tiktok, it seems to be only a matter of time until this prediction becomes reality. Other possibilities include adjacent trends like "scene" and "twee." {Vogue}

