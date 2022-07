3 Gallery 3 Images

WHAT: Hudson & Joe's Sample Sale



Women's, men's and children's jeans, tops, jackets, dresses, and bottoms. Prices range from $10-$45. Most Sizes available.



WHEN: Friday, July 8th: 12pm-4pm

Saturday, July 9th: 10am-4pm



WHERE: Joe's and Hudson Offices

1580 Jesse Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021



All sales are final: no returns or exchanges No trying on. Some merchandise subject to limits. No resale for profit. No strollers inside. Street Parking.