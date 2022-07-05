Skip to main content

The Vitamin C-Laced Sunscreen That's Perfect for Summer

It combines antioxidant protection, mineral UV filters and a glow-y tint into one overachieving formula.
Iris & Romeo Weekend Skin SPF 50 + Vitamin C + Glow, $47, available here.

Iris & Romeo Weekend Skin SPF 50 + Vitamin C + Glow, $47, available here.

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all. Any beauty product you see here has been vetted and tested by the editor recommending it.

Editors Pick Licensing Seal 150

As I wrote in our roundup of editors' favorite beauty finds from June, the summer usually makes me feel especially lazy when it comes to my beauty routine. I want products that can simplify, streamline and multitask — lengthy multi-step processes, layers upon layers of skin care and excessive mirror time are for the rest of the year.

That's, in part, why I'm currently so obsessed with the Iris & Romeo Weekend Skin SPF 50 + Vitamin C + Glow. This hybrid mineral sunscreen/tinted moisturizer/vitamin-C serum is literally my perfect summer skin-care product: It combines SPF 50 — from zinc oxide, a gentle mineral sunscreen source — with the skin-brightening antioxidant protection of vitamin C into one simple step. It's also spiked with niacinamide (which has been shown to correct dullness, fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin's moisture barrier protection), jojoba (for moisture) and allantoin (to soothe skin). Basically, it packs all of the various steps of an ideal morning skin-care routine — vitamin C serum, hydration, sunscreen — into a single tube. 

The buttery formula blends seamlessly into skin, and unlike so many zinc-based sunscreens, it spreads easily and leaves a finish that's actually dewy looking, not chalky. It has a beige tint to it that the brand claims is sheer, universal and simply creates a "bare-faced, luminous" look on any skin tone, which for me is absolutely the case. I've been pretty much forgoing makeup since I've starting using it, and my skin has been garnering more compliments than ever. But, I'm fair skinned and I think the tint is pretty present — it's enough to really blur out signs of hyperpigmentation, mild melasma and other unevenness in my skin tone — so I have a difficult time imagining it wouldn't look at least a little chalky on darker complexions. (A spokesperson from the brand says it has been tested on a variety of skin tones, though, and that when the product is massaged into skin well it is indeed universal.)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Iris & Romeo Weekend Skin SPF 50 + Vitamin C + Glow, $47, available here.

Homepage photo: Courtesy of Iris & Romeo

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

supernal-cosmic-glow-oil-02
Editors' Picks

Steph's Skin Is Really Liking This Aesthetically Pleasing Face Oil Right Now

It leaves skin glow-y, but not feeling like a Slip 'n' Slide.

By Stephanie SaltzmanApr 23, 2019
supergoop-defense-refresh-setting-mist
Editors' Picks

The Lightweight Sunscreen Mist Steph Relies on for Touch Ups

It's the most refreshing way to keep up with my SPF routine.

By Stephanie SaltzmanMay 29, 2019
no bs vitaminc serum
Editors' Picks

Steph Can't Believe This Spot-Fading Vitamin C Serum Is So Inexpensive

It's easily one of the best I've used.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJun 29, 2018
supergoops-shimmershade-golden-hour
Editors' Picks

Steph Is Surprised by How Much She Likes This Sunscreen-Fortified Eye Shadow

It's both pretty *and* functional.

By Stephanie SaltzmanMar 26, 2019