The Vitamin C-Laced Sunscreen That's Perfect for Summer

As I wrote in our roundup of editors' favorite beauty finds from June, the summer usually makes me feel especially lazy when it comes to my beauty routine. I want products that can simplify, streamline and multitask — lengthy multi-step processes, layers upon layers of skin care and excessive mirror time are for the rest of the year.

That's, in part, why I'm currently so obsessed with the Iris & Romeo Weekend Skin SPF 50 + Vitamin C + Glow. This hybrid mineral sunscreen/tinted moisturizer/vitamin-C serum is literally my perfect summer skin-care product: It combines SPF 50 — from zinc oxide, a gentle mineral sunscreen source — with the skin-brightening antioxidant protection of vitamin C into one simple step. It's also spiked with niacinamide (which has been shown to correct dullness, fine lines and wrinkles and improve skin's moisture barrier protection), jojoba (for moisture) and allantoin (to soothe skin). Basically, it packs all of the various steps of an ideal morning skin-care routine — vitamin C serum, hydration, sunscreen — into a single tube.

The buttery formula blends seamlessly into skin, and unlike so many zinc-based sunscreens, it spreads easily and leaves a finish that's actually dewy looking, not chalky. It has a beige tint to it that the brand claims is sheer, universal and simply creates a "bare-faced, luminous" look on any skin tone, which for me is absolutely the case. I've been pretty much forgoing makeup since I've starting using it, and my skin has been garnering more compliments than ever. But, I'm fair skinned and I think the tint is pretty present — it's enough to really blur out signs of hyperpigmentation, mild melasma and other unevenness in my skin tone — so I have a difficult time imagining it wouldn't look at least a little chalky on darker complexions. (A spokesperson from the brand says it has been tested on a variety of skin tones, though, and that when the product is massaged into skin well it is indeed universal.)

Homepage photo: Courtesy of Iris & Romeo

