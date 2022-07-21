Skip to main content

Must Read: Beyoncé and Adidas Launch Ivytopia, Ken Downing Named Halston's New Creative Director

Plus, why Meta is taking the mass approach to digital fashion.
ivytopia 2

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Beyoncé and Adidas launch new Ivy Park collection, Ivytopia
Described as "a journey to discover one's own nirvana," Ivytopia features distinct looks with inclusive and gender-neutral sizing in performance gear, fashion styles, footwear and accessories. In a statement from the brand, the collection was designed "by blending natural and organic elements with futuristic details and shapes…The bold crystal prints further illustrate a feel of serenity and ethereal beauty, while a high-voltage color palette is a reminder of the sheer vibrancy of Ivy Park." The line is available online at adidas.com on July 21 and July 22 in select stores, globally. {Fashionista inbox}

Ken Downing is Halston's new creative director
The former Neiman Marcus fashion director will assume the position of creative director of Halston on Aug. 1. Downing will oversee the evolution of the brand and serve as the "public face and voice," said Robert W. D'Loren, chairman and CEO of Halston’s parent company Xcel. Asked what Halston stands for now, Downing said, "That's something we are going to be redefining, as we go forward with a very modern point of view. It continues to stand for modern elegance and ease, and that's always what he was about." {WWD}

Meta's mass approach to digital fashion
Meta is still trying to find the right approach to bringing digital fashion into the metaverse, most recently partnering with digital fashion retailer DressX to build a direct-to-avatar goods model. So far, digital fashion offerings have leaned towards mass appeal rather than experimentation. For Glossy, Zofia Zwieglinska explores why, and what is and isn't working. {Glossy}

