Behold: Heeled Thong Sandals You Can Actually Walk In

Thanks to block heels and a wide strap, your feet stay put. Really.

J.Crew Thong Block-Heel Sandals in Canvas and Leather, $124.99 (from $138), available here.

Editors' Picks are the Fashionista team's true (#notspon) fashion and beauty obsessions, handpicked by professionals who see it all.

Kitten-heeled thong sandals seem to be everywhere lately, and while their minimalist aesthetic is undeniably appealing, they aren't necessarily the easiest to walk in. Thin straps don't always do the best job of keeping your feet affixed to soles. (They aren't called "flip-flops" for nothing.) And dainty kitten heels, while chic, aren't the most supportive.

Thus, I was drawn to the above sandals on J.Crew's website. I honestly just liked the '90s-inspired feel of the canvas-and-leather uppers, which also looked like they would sufficiently hold my feet in. And you can't go wrong with a block heel when it comes to walkability. Plus, like literally everything on jcrew.com at one point or another, they were heavily discounted.

Luckily, the shoes I received lived up to my expectations: These are my new favorite summer sandals.

J.Crew Thong Block-Heel Sandals in Canvas and Leather, $124.99 (from $138), available here.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.