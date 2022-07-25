Jennifer Lopez Is Also Wearing Reformation on Her European Vacation

Bennifer, like the rest of your Instagram feed, is having quite the romantic Eurotrip right now.

Jennifer Lopez in Reformation in Paris. Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Ready for the most relatable — and yet still somehow highly aspirational — thing Jennifer Lopez has ever done? Over the weekend, she wore a Reformation sundress while on vacation in Europe. You know, like absolutely everyone else on your Instagram feed right now.

On Sunday (which happened to also be Lopez's 53rd birthday), she was spotted taking a romantic stroll in Paris with husband Ben Affleck. The dress in question is Reformation's Stassie Dress, a halter-top A-line in bright-fuchsia that I may or may not have purchased earlier this summer for the seasonal wedding circuit (but then returned after I decided the organic cotton poplin was probably too casual).

Jennifer Lopez in Reformation in Paris. Photo: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

J.Lo paired the dress with a Valentino handbag — specifically, the Small One Stud Nappa Leather Handbag — in a matching bright-pink hue, a custom Foundrae necklace, nude platform heels by Andrea Wazen, chunky gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and a high ponytail.

This look wasn't the only time Mrs. Affleck wore Reformation in Paris: She was also photographed in the brand's Tagliatelle Linen Dress (a personal favorite) in a cute floral print.

