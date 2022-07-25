Skip to main content

Jennifer Lopez Is Also Wearing Reformation on Her European Vacation

Bennifer, like the rest of your Instagram feed, is having quite the romantic Eurotrip right now.
Jennifer Lopez in Reformation in Paris.

Jennifer Lopez in Reformation in Paris.

Ready for the most relatable — and yet still somehow highly aspirational — thing Jennifer Lopez has ever done? Over the weekend, she wore a Reformation sundress while on vacation in Europe. You know, like absolutely everyone else on your Instagram feed right now.

On Sunday (which happened to also be Lopez's 53rd birthday), she was spotted taking a romantic stroll in Paris with husband Ben Affleck. The dress in question is Reformation's Stassie Dress, a halter-top A-line in bright-fuchsia that I may or may not have purchased earlier this summer for the seasonal wedding circuit (but then returned after I decided the organic cotton poplin was probably too casual). 

Jennifer Lopez in Reformation in Paris.

Jennifer Lopez in Reformation in Paris.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

J.Lo paired the dress with a Valentino handbag — specifically, the Small One Stud Nappa Leather Handbag — in a matching bright-pink hue, a custom Foundrae necklace, nude platform heels by Andrea Wazen, chunky gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and a high ponytail.

This look wasn't the only time Mrs. Affleck wore Reformation in Paris: She was also photographed in the brand's Tagliatelle Linen Dress (a personal favorite) in a cute floral print.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.

Related Stories

jennifer-lopez-valentino-dress-ben-affleck-2003-academy-awards-lede
Style

Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jennifer Lopez in a Jackie Kennedy-Inspired Mint Green Dress

Did you hear? Bennifer is BACK, baby!

By Tyler McCallMay 11, 2021
zoey-deutch-doen-dress
Style

Zoey Deutch Is Living Her Best Life in So Many Instagram Fashion Trends Right Now

She's really embodying the dream summer 2019 aesthetic.

By Stephanie SaltzmanJul 16, 2019
meghan-markle-reformation-dress-promo
Style

Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Reformation Dress in Australia Edition

This is pretty much exactly what we'd want to be wearing if we were in Australia right now.

By Stephanie SaltzmanOct 22, 2018
jennifer-lopez-saiid-kobeisy-tonight-show copy
Style

Jennifer Lopez Is a Winter Princess in This Saiid Kobeisy Dress

It's J.Lo's world. We're just living in it.

By Tyler McCallDec 12, 2018