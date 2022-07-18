Great Outfits In Fashion History: Judy Garland's Poppy Dress

Photo: Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

When you think of Judy Garland as Dorothy in the 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," you may think of the song "Somewhere Over The Rainbow" or perhaps her ruby red slippers. These memorable moments followed Garland throughout her career and life, with the performer even being quoted saying, "I've always taken 'The Wizard of Oz' very seriously, you know. I believe in the idea of the rainbow. And I've spent my entire life trying to get over it."

On her Emmy-nominated television program, "The Judy Garland Show," which premiered in 1963, Garland treated her audience to many noteworthy outfits. One, in particular, has played a special role in her legacy, and paid homage to her time in "Oz": In episode 21, she wore a dress designed by Ray Aghayan that was inspired by the field of poppies in which Dorothy lies in the beloved film.

Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Aghayan — who was responsible for all costume designs on "The Judy Garland Show" — created an almost Warhol-like flower in intensified warm tones, like crimsons and bright yellows, embellished with beads and paillettes. In an interview for the Archive of American Television, Aghayan said: "It turned out to be my favorite dress, really… It turned out to be very very good." Garland would go on to revisit the Poppy gown for performances in Sydney in 1964 and Mexico City in 1966; she also wore it to Jack Jones' opening night at the Coconut Grove in 1965.

The vivid pinks and reds of the emblematic flowers not only reference the movie that made Garland a star, but they also almost resemble hearts, in a way that suggests a deeper meaning to the print. If there's one thing that shouldn't be forgotten in her legacy, it's the way that Garland communicated with her fanbase through her fashion and shared her life with them in such deeply meaningful ways.

