Want to Work at KCD or Chillhouse? Applications Are Open Now!

Looking for a job in product development or publicity?
kcd-chillhouse-open-hiring-fashion-jobs-july-2022

Looking to break into the fashion industry or make moves from your current role? Fashionista posts job listings daily across every field, from PR to design and from internships to managers.

Right now, KCD is looking for a freelance publicist for NYFW. Chillhouse is also looking for product development, ecomm and wholesale ops interns. Tracie Martyn is currently hiring for a spa receptionist, and Maryam Nassir Zadeh is hiring for a design and production intern. Apply now! Or check out the rest of the open job listings here.

Interested in posting a job listing with us? Packages start at $100, and you can find more info here or email Winnie at winnie@breakingmedia.com to get started. We look forward to working together.

