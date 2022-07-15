KCD Is Hiring A Freelance Publicist For NYFW

KCD is seeking a Freelance Publicist to support on the preparation of our fashion shows and events during NYFW as well as onsite support managing front of house, backstage and VIP.

Tentative dates would be mid-August through September 14 th . The candidate will be working closely with the PR team on all the event and show preparation including guest list management, RSVP management, press strategies and guest seating. Events GPS experience required. Must be proficient in excel.



Please reach out to Stephanie Martinez (martinez@kcdworldwide.com) to apply.