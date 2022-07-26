Keke Palmer's 'Nope' Press Tour Looks Are A Whole Lot of 'Yep'

The most exciting fashion right now is happening on the "Nope" press tour — specifically on Keke Palmer, who's been styled by Wayman and Micah in hit after sartorial hit.

In an interview with Vogue, the styling duo said their goal with Palmer's "Nope" looks was to clearly to differentiate her from her character in the Jordan Peele film, who's more "covered up" and "very relaxed" with her fashion. That began with her Marc Jacobs look for the film's L.A. debut, which consisted of a white bustier top and low-rise black maxi skirt, accessorized with elbow-length gloves.

"I've been a huge fan of Marc and his artistry for years, so I jumped at the opportunity to wear one of his designs for the premiere," Palmer told Vogue. "It made me feel powerful and effortless at the same time, which is very hard to do. In the end, the entire look, mixed with my braids, really felt futurist yet classic — which I thought was perfect for the 'Nope' premiere and fit the theme of the film."

In New York, they kept the energy up with a sheer netted dress over a black and white bodysuit by Prada and a bright "Sulphur twill" yellow-green suit from Christopher John Rogers' Collection 09. Palmer turned to Prada (and long gloves) again for the "Nope" red carpet in Rome: a strapless yellow satin gown, complete with a movie star-worthy train.

Catch up on Palmer's best fashion moments from the "Nope" press tour in the gallery below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

