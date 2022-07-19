The Summer Capsule I Want to Wear Year-Round

Photo: Hope Leigh/Courtesy of Kellie Brown

I've said it before on this very site, and I'll say it again: There are few people on this planet chicer than Kellie Brown. The content creator's taste level is unmatched, across fashion, beauty and even interiors. She's a true influencer in that whenever she shares something — be it a picture, a product link, a partnership — I pay attention. Her latest collaboration, though, made me click faster than any before.

Brown teamed up with one of my personal favorite New York City-based apparel brands, Wray, on a size-inclusive capsule of "high utility" pieces inspired by summer — though, she tells me that the idea is that these items can be worn any which way, any time of year.

There are four items — a slip-inspired dress ($185), a knotted crop top ($75), a pair of flowy pants ($175) and a faux-wrap skirt ($125) — in a sunset orange shade, three of them in a geometric "Sunday Basket" check. "I was thinking about a creamsicle vibe, but if you want to mix and match, you can bring the skirt into fall with jewel tones or neutrals," Brown tells me about the collab, adding, "I wanted to do an updated check print, move it forward a little bit."

Even if bright colors and checked prints are synonymous with summer style, Brown and Wray don't see these as season-specific purchases. "I was thinking of how I dress, which is throwing an oversized sweatshirt on top of a dress and adding boots," she says. "It was really about extending the life of our clothes... pieces that you don't just want to wear once, but that you can work into your wardrobe and style a bunch of different ways."

What Brown is most excited about is the size range: Every piece is available in sizes XXS to 6X. "As a plus-size person, I think about my friend group and growing up with a thin sister, always wanting to twin or shop the same," she says. "The fact that an XS and a 6X — I'm generally a 3X — can buy the same fire outfit, have the same customer experience and have the same style, it makes me really happy."

Brown was kind enough to give me the rundown on every piece in the collection; see them all, along with her comments, in the gallery below.

