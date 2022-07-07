Must Read: Kim Kardashian Covers 'Allure,' Demi Moore Releases Swimwear Line With Andie

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Kim Kardashian is Allure’s latest cover star

A blonde Kim Kardashian is talking all things hair, skincare, aging, business and criticism in the latest cover story for Allure. Kardashian discusses her lifelong passion for beauty and wellness as she celebrates the launch of her new skincare line, Skkn. On maintaining her look, Kim says, "I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone's in bed, I'm doing laser treatments." {Allure}

Photo: Drew Escriva/Courtesy of Andie

Demi Moore releases swimwear line in collaboration with Andie

Actor and author Demi Moore has collaborated with the swimwear brand Andie to release a limited-edition line of vintage-inspired swimsuits. Ranging in price from $75-$155 and in sizes XS-XL, the Demi Moore x Andie collection unveils its first release today with a second drop coming on July 15. It's available online at AndieSwim.com and in the brand's pop-up stores in Sag Harbor, NY, and Berkeley, CA. {Fashionista inbox}

The companies looking to detox dyeing

In fashion, the dyeing of clothes is a water-, energy- and chemical-intensive process that comes with a significant environmental cost. The startups looking to introduce more sustainable dyeing practices to the industry face the challenges of securing finances, scale and, above all, convincing companies to change their operations. {Business of Fashion}

How stolen cultural beauty practices feed viral videos

Many of the most viral beauty hacks, such as slugging and gua sha-ing, stem from centuries of cultural knowledge. Jennimai Nguyen writes, "when these trends are adopted and appropriated by white faces to only then go viral, without any semblance of credit or acknowledgment of their roots, it quickly erases multicultural relevance from the online beauty community." {Mashable}



