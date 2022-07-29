Skip to main content

All the Cool Kids Were at the Louis Vuitton "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" Exhibition Opening

Emma Chamberlain, Jaden Smith, Shay Mitchell and more celebrated in Beverly Hills.
To celebrate Louis Vuitton, the person's, 200th birthday, the French luxury brand invited a bunch of very young, very famous people to the opening of a new exhibition in his honor. 

Located on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition" sees 200 influential artists and thinkers – including Alex Israel, BTS, Gaetano Pesce, Gloria Steinem, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Lego, Nigo, Peter Marino, The Simpsons and Susan Miller — designing their own homages to the classic Louis Vuitton trunk. (If you want to see them, it's open to the public July 29 through Sept. 6.)

The Louis Vuitton-clad attendees included the brand's favorite social-media star Emma Chamberlain in an adorable LBD, as well as Jaden Smith, Samara Weaving, Jurnee Smollett, Shay Mitchell, Maria Bakalova Ava DuVernay, Milly Alcock, Iris Apatow, Nina Dobrev, Ava Phillippe, Kerry Condon, Madeleine Arthur, Myha'la Herrold, Thuso Mbedu and Kaitlyn Dever. See what all of them wore in the gallery below.

