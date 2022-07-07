Skip to main content
Sponsored Story

March Forth Agency Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Specialist In Los Angeles

March Forth Agency is a social media and branding agency. We have clients across multiple industries: entertainment, pageants, sports, beauty, and bridal to name a few.

Our company was founded by a WOC and our team consists of 3 WOC. We have 8 accounts and are rapidly growing every month! If you are looking to grow with a company, have the opportunity to exercise creative freedom, and learn a ton about social media - keep reading!

What You’ll Do
+ Stay up-to-date on social media trends and brainstorm creative ways to apply trends to our clients
+ Oversee daily social operations including posting/scheduling content, content management, and creating and editing media assets (including Instagram reels and TikTok videos)
+ Assist in creating client content calendars consisting of client photos, videos, custom graphics, and daily stories
+ Assist in influencer and/or brand partnership outreach
+ Create compelling captions for clients across multiple industries
+ Assist in implementing and executing new social media strategies
+ Track and measure the impact of new social media strategies
+ Conduct weekly target market research across all client industries and reports on what content is working across all platforms
+ Create monthly and quarterly social analytics reports, providing insights and new strategy recommendations

Requirements
+ Fluency in all social channels, with a deep working knowledge of Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest
+ Understanding of creative development process and media planning
+ Highly detail-oriented, excellent organizational skills, and ability to multitask
+ The ability to work independently, leading and managing multiple projects remotely
+ A desire to learn!

15-20 hours per week; work hours are flexible, as long as posts go up/ you do what needs to be done.

To Apply: Please send your resume to marchforthagency@gmail.com and include 3 accounts you love to follow and why 

@marchforthagency

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Related Stories

apparel-casual-clothes-934070 pexels Ylanite Koppens
Sponsored Story

March Forth Agency Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Assistant In Dumbo, Brooklyn

March Forth Agency is a social media and branding agency. We have clients across multiple industries: bridal, beauty & music/entertainment to name a few.

By Winnie LiuMay 7, 2021
iStock_000047704416_Medium.jpg
Careers

Top LA and NY Boutique PR Agency Seeks Full-Time Social Media Coordinator In Los Angeles

The social media coordinator will be responsible for monitoring daily content across various social platforms. This position will work directly with the Social Media Director to brainstorm and create engaging social initiatives.

By Winnie LiuJun 24, 2016
The Social Fleur 07.17.2018 3 copy
Careers

SOCIAL FLEUR Is Hiring A Social Media Editor In Los Angeles

SOCIAL FLEUR, a social media and digital collective in LA, is looking to hire two positions: a Social Media Editor and a Project Manager for immediate in-house opportunity.

By Winnie LiuJul 24, 2018
Spinelli Kilcollin
Careers

Spinelli Kilcollin Is Hiring A Social Media Manager In Los Angeles, CA

Luxury jewelry brand Spinelli Kilcollin seeks a full time social media manager with a unique vision that melds fashion with art.

By Winnie LiuApr 11, 2018