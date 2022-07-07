March Forth Agency Is Hiring A Part-Time Social Media Specialist In Los Angeles
Our company was founded by a WOC and our team consists of 3 WOC. We have 8 accounts and are rapidly growing every month! If you are looking to grow with a company, have the opportunity to exercise creative freedom, and learn a ton about social media - keep reading!
What You’ll Do
+ Stay up-to-date on social media trends and brainstorm creative ways to apply trends to our clients
+ Oversee daily social operations including posting/scheduling content, content management, and creating and editing media assets (including Instagram reels and TikTok videos)
+ Assist in creating client content calendars consisting of client photos, videos, custom graphics, and daily stories
+ Assist in influencer and/or brand partnership outreach
+ Create compelling captions for clients across multiple industries
+ Assist in implementing and executing new social media strategies
+ Track and measure the impact of new social media strategies
+ Conduct weekly target market research across all client industries and reports on what content is working across all platforms
+ Create monthly and quarterly social analytics reports, providing insights and new strategy recommendations
Requirements
+ Fluency in all social channels, with a deep working knowledge of Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest
+ Understanding of creative development process and media planning
+ Highly detail-oriented, excellent organizational skills, and ability to multitask
+ The ability to work independently, leading and managing multiple projects remotely
+ A desire to learn!
15-20 hours per week; work hours are flexible, as long as posts go up/ you do what needs to be done.
To Apply: Please send your resume to marchforthagency@gmail.com and include 3 accounts you love to follow and why
