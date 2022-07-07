Skip to main content
Margaux Is Hiring A Part-Time Customer Experience Associate (Remote)

Margaux is seeking a Customer Experience Associate to join our fast-growing team, initially as a part-time role, scheduled to ramp up into full-time for fall and winter of 2022.
At Margaux, designing the perfect customer experience is as important as designing the perfect shoe. The ideal candidate will balance empathy with judgment; treating customers how they would want to be treated while interacting with their favorite brands.

We are looking for an enthusiastic individual who can listen to customer service inquiries and offer personal, creative solutions for each interaction. This position will be responsible for handling a variety of front-facing duties, including interacting with customers over email, phone, text, and chat.

What You’ll Do:
Handle an array of customer interactions, including but not limited to:
● Provide assistance with product inquiries
● Assist with sizing and personal fit needs of customers
● Process customer requests for returns and exchanges
● Update customers on their order statuses
● Provide solutions to any shipping issues that may arise
● Help set up and place orders for customers
● Moderate site reviews
● Assist with customer loyalty program
● Assist with virtual fit appointments, both by phone and video

Who You Are:
● An enthusiastic individual with a passion for person-to-person interactions
● Personable and creative, able to problem-solve on the spot
● Strong communicator with developed writing skills
● Able to work between multiple customer-facing apps
● Maintain own schedule and able to work remotely effectively and efficiently
● Previous customer-facing experience (retail or remote) preferred, but not required

To Apply: Please send your resume to jobs@margauxny.com, subject line CX Associate.

Who We Are:
Through a unique focus on comfort, quality, and experience, Margaux is on a mission to democratize luxury footwear. Inspired by the crispness and energy of American style and informed by smart design, each silhouette packs a powerful punch of everyday wearability and understated elegance. Combining form and function, Margaux’s classic styles—carefully selected and designed by co-founders Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson—have been re-engineered with best-in-class technical design, allowing for shoes that are as beautiful as they are comfortable. And because we know that one size doesn’t fit all, our shoes come in an extended range of sizes and widths—meaning there’s a perfect fit for everyone.

