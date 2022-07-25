Great Outfits In Fashion History: Mariah Carey's Crystal LBD

Photo: Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images

Mariah Carey has proven time and time again her ability to introduce timeless works of art into the culture, from the album "Daydream," to the the crystalized LBD she wore to the 1991 Grammys — decades before Area reimagined the classic garment with crystal-embellished hems for the Instagram age.

At the 33rd annual Grammy Awards, the legendary singer took home the trophies for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in a mini velvet black number that she "believe[s] Pamela Dennis" designed, as told in an interview with Vogue. Carey paired the sweetheart neckline with big curls and dangly crystal earrings, which she later came to regret.

"I know that I was very wrong for the earring choice," Carey told Vogue. "But whatever; I'm not going to disrespect the moment…because I'm winning my first Grammy!"

Photo: Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images

Dennis had a niche for designing custom couture for the most recognizably confident women in Hollywood including Blake Lively, Nicole Kidman and of course Carey. Her design strategy was inspired by the powerful people she dressed, creating pieces from classic materials and adding a modern, bold twist. With the help of Dennis (and Carey's undeniable talent for captivating not just an audience, but the world), this look solidified the performer as a musical superstar and as a fashion phenomenon for years to come.

