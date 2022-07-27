Skip to main content

Must Read: Marni Is Coming to New York Fashion Week, Warby Parker Collaborates with Noah

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.
Francesco Risso poses with models from the Marni Men's Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection.

Marni is coming to New York Fashion Week
Francesco Risso, the creative director at Marni, has announced that the brand will show this September at New York Fashion Week for the first time — the first stop in a series of international fashion week events. The brand has previously shown in Milan. In an interview with Vogue, Risso said, "We have a very international crowd who come to us in Milan, and we can't complain about that at all. But still, there are a lot of people — people I am very focused on, Marni lovers who are deeply engaged with what we do — who miss out. So, we are going on tour." {Vogue}

Models pose in the new Warby Parker x Noah limited-edition glasses collection.

Warby Parker collaborates with Noah
Warby Parker has announced a limited-edition collection in partnership with the cult-favorite New-York based casual apparel brand Noah. The Warby Parker x Noah assortment (starting at $95) features a mix of academic and artistic-inspired frames, which are available in both eyeglasses and sunglasses. The collection is now available to shop on WarbyParker.com, in select Warby Parker stores, and non-prescription sunglasses are available at select Noah locations and at noahny.com. To celebrate the partnership, the brands will also be making a donation to Behind the Book, a nonprofit organization that delivers literacy programs to underserved New York City students. {Fashionista inbox}

