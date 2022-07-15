Skip to main content
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Is Seeking Design & Production Intern In New York, NY

Maryam Nassir Zadeh is a multidisciplinary luxury brand with production facilities in Midtown, Manhattan and Florence, Italy.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh is looking for candidates interested in design and production to join our team through our internship program. We welcome those who want a hands-on opportunity to see the full scope of a multi-category brand, with production facilities from New York’s Garment District to Italy.

Tasks will include:
● Organize and merchandise samples and client collections
● Traffic samples to stylists and publications
● Assist with compiling and updating media lists
● Update client reports
● Help write VIP media alerts and pitches
● Daily search of magazines, blogs and all entertainment related media outlets for celebrities wearing represented brands
● Coordinating messenger services and overnight shipments
● General administrative duties
● Assist with VIP gifting and mailers
● Assist with VIP fittings and appointments
● Plan and work events including parties, fashion shows and presentations

To Apply: Please send your resume to sophia@maryamnassirzadeh.com, subject line Design & Production Internship.

