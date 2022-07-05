Mega Mega Projects Is Seeking Fall '22 Sales and PR Interns In New York, NY

Mega Mega Projects' sales and PR teams work together closely so we are looking for a motivated and detail-oriented intern to assist both teams for the fall. As a Mega Mega intern, you will work closely with the founders of the company and the rest of our growing team. Our Internship Program is intended to give participants a thorough understanding of the structure of a fashion showroom through detailed training and hands-on experience, ultimately preparing you for an entry-level position in the fashion industry. The ideal candidate will be available to work at least 2 days per week in the NYC showroom.



Responsibilities

Interns will work alongside the PR and Sales team to help with, but not limited to:

● Generally assisting the teams

● Sample trafficking

● Maintaining showroom organization and inventory

● Research stylists and develop outreach list

● Managing client inventory, product data, and imagery

● Researching and managing store/buyer contacts

● Create calendar for upcoming and relevant events in the Fashion Industry



Requirements

● Enthusiastic team player

● Strong written skills and proofreading abilities

● Strong organizational skills. Ability to juggle multiple tasks at once

● Awareness of current and upcoming trends in the industry

● Passionate about the fashion industry and excited to learn more about public relations

● Current student or recent graduate



We are more than willing to provide training to the right candidate.



To apply for an internship position, please email your resume and cover letter to:

sarah@megamegaprojects.com and alexis@megamegaprojects.com