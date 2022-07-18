Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: (Nearly) All-Black Outfit at the UN Edition

Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Ever since announcing her engagement to Prince Harry, the world's eyes have been fixed on Meghan Markle — and her style. We'll be following the Meghan Markle Effect™ with our column, "Meghan Markle Wore a Thing."

Meghan Markle knows how to dress for the occasion, and on Monday, she proved that very fact yet again when she donned a (nearly) all-black outfit while visiting New York City on Monday. (All black? In July? Welcome to New York.)

The Duchess of Sussex, along with Prince Harry, made an appearance at the United Nations for the Nelson Mandela Prize award ceremony. Not only was the couple in attendance to honor the award's recipients, Marianna Vardinoyannis of Greece and Dr. Morissanda Kouyate of Guinea, but Prince Harry also made a keynote address during the UN General Assembly to mark the observance of Nelson Mandela International Day.

Markle's ensemble was every bit as elegant, buttoned-up and diplomatic as the occasion dictated: She chose a black pencil skirt with flap-closure pockets accented with gold buttons (which @WhatMeghanWore believes to be Givenchy — and potentially a re-wear); a black three-quarter-length sleeve, high-neck black sweater; black suede pumps (likely Manolo Blahnik); and the Mulberry Belted Bayswater tote in oxblood (not black!). She finished off the look with a sleek, center-parted ponytail and dainty gold jewelry.

See some of our favorite looks from the Duchess of Sussex in the gallery below:

75 Gallery 75 Images

Homepage photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.