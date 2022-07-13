Great Outfits in Fashion History: Meghan Markle's Misha Nonoo Mini Dress

Then the star of "Suits," the future Duchess of Sussex attended the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund with her designer friend — and made quite the impression.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle was already an established fashion girl, attending events hosted by Miu Miu, sitting front row at Tory Burch and befriending designers like Wes Gordon and Misha Nonoo. She's built relationships with a number of different fashion houses since, but she still often returns to those early supporters, like Gordon's creations for Carolina Herrera and Nonoo's easy pieces for everyday wear.

Nonoo played a pretty significant role in Markle and Prince Harry's public courtship: Markle wore the brand's "Husband Shirt" for her first official outing with the royal, to the 2017 Invictus Games. (Nonoo was long rumored to have introduced the two; the couple attended her wedding in 2019.)

One of the then-actor's best Misha Nonoo moments, though, happened two years earlier, when Markle went as the designer's date to the 2015 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, months before she and Prince Harry reportedly met. She picked a structured "liquid metal" mini dress with a deep V neckline and blazer sleeve details, accessorized with PVC heeled mules by Gianvito Rossi, a lucite box clutch by Charlotte Olympia, plus a variety of cocktail and daintier, barely-there rings. With her makeup, Markle emphasized her eyes via smoky shadow and liner and a nude lip. The overall effect is a cool but glamorous, put-together but not overly done-up look that remains one of her best.

Shop metallic mini dresses inspired by Markle in gallery below.

3 Gallery 3 Images

