MICHELE MARIE PR IS HIRING: HEAD OF SALES AND BUSINES DEVELOPMENT IN LOS ANGELES OR NEW YORK

Michele Marie PR is seeking a highly organized, bright, enthusiastic, and driven individual for a full-time position as a Head of Sales and Business Development to join our ever-growing team.

A full-service bi-coastal public relations agency, Michele Marie PR offers an innovative approach to editorial, celebrity/influencer and event PR across fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle categories. Female Founded and entering our 15th year in business averaging double digit growth each year, MMPR prides itself in making our “teamwork make the dreamwork” in our thriving, fast paced, results driven work environment. We are looking for a professional and experienced individual with a deep understanding of the agency’s strategic and business development goals as well to secure an ongoing stream of relevant new business leads and account acquisition.

Head of Sales/ Business Development

Key Responsibilities include:

Working closely with co-founders to devise and execute a business development plan and proposals for all incoming prospective clients and leads

Sourcing and generating new business revenue through new client accounts and prospecting

Arranging business development meetings/calls between co-founders and prospective clients

Promoting the agency’s PR services addressing or predicting clients’ objectives

Onboarding new clients and liaising with Executive and Operations team

Experience working in a fast-paced environment

Excellent organizational and time management skills, managing a busy calendar schedule, and proficiency with Microsoft office is a must

Understanding of Public Relations scope of work and landscape is a plus (VIP and Editorial services; celebrity campaigns, events and press outreach)

Experience of previous business development in B2C markets is a plus

MMPR offers competitive salaries, Medical, Vision and Dental benefits, 401k Matching Program, Half-Day Fridays, 3 weeks paid vacations, and paid PTO.

Please send resumes to JOBS@michelemariepr.com with the subject line: Head of Sales and Business Development