Minnie Lane is hiring Wholesale Representatives in New York and Los Angeles (Remote)

Minnie Lane is a contemporary jewelry line based in Nashville, TN.
Who we are:
Minnie Lane is a contemporary jewelry line based in Nashville, TN. Launched in 2017 by stylist and art director Minnie Lane Phillips (Mimi), her namesake jewelry line celebrates youthful playfulness in an elegant and timeless way. Art history blends with pop culture producing a refreshing form of wearable art.

What we need:
Minnie Lane is seeking an experienced sales/wholesale representative for the East Coast (New York) and West Coast (Los Angeles). Position is remote.

Responsibilities:
- Managing and growing your own sales territory.
- Account outreach - develop and strengthen client relationships with buyers
- Set up and participate in decided upon trade shows (travel and stay covered if needed)
- Present collection to buyers and make recommendations based on retail sales performance/best sellers.
- Provide the highest level of customer service and follow through on orders and deliverables for all accounts

Preferred Capabilities:
- Proven track record of selling accessory lines to multi channel retailers- boutiques as well as major department stores
- An existing set of relationships with buyers of boutiques and stores
- Is a self starter and doesn't need extensive direction
- Has a passion for jewelry and can be a brand ambassador for our line!
- 2+ years of experience

Compensation:
Commission based.

Please email us your resume and why you think you’d be a great addition to the Minnie Lane team to hello@minnielanedesigns.com.

