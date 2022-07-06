Skip to main content
NATIVE AGENTS IS HIRING A FREELANCE COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR OR MANAGER IN New York, NY for the AESOP ACCOUNT

NATIVE AGENTS is looking for an organized, motivated, and energetic Communications Coordinator or Junior Manager to lead the Aesop Skin Care account.

The ideal candidate will be resourceful and a big-picture thinker who can enact comprehensive research, strategic ideation, and has the foresight to maximize opportunities. Multi-tasking and time-management are appreciated skills. Fashion nerds and beauty gurus are welcome.

The role requires strong communication and project management skills, with a meticulous attention to detail. A genuine interest in culture and community will go a long way in connecting Aesop with new audiences.

Ideal candidate has 2 years experience in PR/Marketing and has both editor & influencer contacts.

Reports to the Founder of Native Agents and working in concert with the Aesop Marketing team.

Google Sheet / Excel proficiency is required. Familiarity with Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube and lifestyle publications are necessary.

Note: this is a freelance opportunity, based in New York City. Must be able to work from the Native Agents office in Fidi and Aesop HO in Flatiron, as needed. Compensation is determined based on experience.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
• Campaign management, from strategy to execution: new products, store openings, initiatives, social media pushes
• Comfort with pitching media and advocates for coverage
• Writing pitches, press releases, campaign recaps
• Assist Founder with strategy development, brainstorming opportunities, and activation ideas
• Monitor media landscape for client coverage and opportunities
• Compile client press clippings, reports, and social media coverage via Tribe Dynamics
• Develop new relationships with editors + advocates while nurturing pre-existing contacts
• Manage press send-outs & giftings via shipping ground or messenger
• Maintain sample inventory for speedy seeding

Please reach out to: cynthia.leung@nativeagents.com

