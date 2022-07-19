Skip to main content
The Best Looks From the 'Nope' Premiere Stuck to a Classic Black and White Dress Code

A simple color palette with a big impact.

Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

On Monday night, at the red carpet premiere for Jordan Peele's latest film, "Nope," the most memorable looks all had something in common: They stuck to a pretty classic, failsafe palette — black and white. Though, the fashion was far from boring. 

Most notably there was the film's star, Keke Palmer, styled by Wayman and Micah in Look 29 from Marc Jacobs' Fall 2022 runway collection: a cropped white bustier, black maxi skirt slung low at the waist, black elbow-length gloves and platform heels. Kelly Rowland picked a sheer-paneled, cutout Mugler gown (which you can actually buy right now), while Nazanin Mandi did an LBD Rick Owens-style (meaning, in black leather). Lupita Nyong'o, Marsai Martin, Wrenn Schmidt and more also proved you don't need color to make a big impact on the step-and-repeat.

See all of the best black-and-white fashion from the "Nope" red carpet in the gallery below.

