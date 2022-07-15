Must Read: Nordstrom Pivots Away From Influencers, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Covers The Zoe Report

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nordstrom is pivoting away from influencers

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale has been a major money-making event for the company and influencers alike since the 2010s. But Business of Fashion reports that this year, the retailer lowered its affiliate commission rate to 3.5 percent, down from 7 percent, lessening influencers' interest in creating content for the occasion. "It's just not as exciting as it once was," said Anna Jane Wisniewski, a fashion blogger. "There's not a lot of newness." In previous years, the sale served as many influencers' biggest source of income; Wisniewski believes "influencers built the online anniversary sale," and feels as though Nordstrom "pulled a fast one." {Business of Fashion}

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez opens up to The Zoe Report

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez tells The Zoe Report about what she describes as a rebirth as her career enters new creative terrain, including music, in a digital cover story. She became the first trans woman to be nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe in a major acting category (and the first to win the latter) for her role in the acclaimed FX series "Pose," and now, she speaks with Evan Ross Katz about expanding her acting roles, the influence of her mom and the regional theater gigs that led her to professional acting. {The Zoe Report}

Everlane releases first-ever denim capsule collection

Made from 100% organic cotton Italian denim and cut and sewn in LA, Everlane's capsule of iconic denim styles — out today — uses 98% recycled water and no harmful chemicals, and is both made in and inspired by the spirit of California. The collection features three styles in two washes each, and ranges from $128 to $168. You can shop it on everlane.com. {Fashionista inbox}

